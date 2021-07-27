Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.93 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.33.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $2,767,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $412.94 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $417.31. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

