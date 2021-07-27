Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.02 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,587,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

