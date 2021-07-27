Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.12 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,678,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 673,452 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,095,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

