Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carvana were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Carvana by 10.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Carvana by 85.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 23.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Carvana by 90.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $9,090,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,491,821 shares of company stock valued at $431,272,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.19.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $336.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.21 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.23. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $147.16 and a 12 month high of $341.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

