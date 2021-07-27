Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 75,430 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,829,000 after purchasing an additional 274,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 33,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $55,112.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

