Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,200 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.92. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

