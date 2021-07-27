Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,200 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPC opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.25. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.04 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

