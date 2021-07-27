Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,663 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,338. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

