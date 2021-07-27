Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,200 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Kellogg by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Kellogg by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kellogg by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,664,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 375,032 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.