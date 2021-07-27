Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,300 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

