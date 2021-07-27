Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,500 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Masco were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 581,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,816,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 931,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,816,000 after purchasing an additional 325,914 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

