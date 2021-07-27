Utah Retirement Systems Sells 364 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $393.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.44 and a twelve month high of $397.61.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

