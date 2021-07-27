Utah Retirement Systems Sells 700 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gartner were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $263.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.76. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $263.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

