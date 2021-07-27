Utah Retirement Systems Sells 700 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IDEX were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 19.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 26.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $226.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.63. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.