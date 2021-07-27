Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Valvoline worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

