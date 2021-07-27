Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Down 1.3%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) shares traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.40 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45.40 ($0.59). 6,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 57,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of £48.43 million and a P/E ratio of -11.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.27.

About Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

