Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Insider Aranthan Jones II Sells 7,250 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 221,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,714. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

