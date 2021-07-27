Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Insider Aranthan Jones II Sells 7,250 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 221,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,714. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.