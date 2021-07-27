VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,396 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.45% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

ANGL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. 42,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

