Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,364 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,354,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $159.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.