Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,509 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 12.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $51,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. 116,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,851,923. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

