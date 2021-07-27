Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.67. 312,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,825,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.