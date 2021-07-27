Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Petix & Botte Co’s Largest Position

Petix & Botte Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,816. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.