Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,626. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $239.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

