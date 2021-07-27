Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 517.8% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VONE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONE stock opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $147.45 and a 52 week high of $205.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.572 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.