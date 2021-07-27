Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,814 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,015,000 after acquiring an additional 663,126 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after acquiring an additional 289,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $17,114,000.

VTWO traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $87.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,895. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

