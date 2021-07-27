Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the June 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $139.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.96 and a one year high of $152.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

