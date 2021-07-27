Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,456,000.

VB stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

