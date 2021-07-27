Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

