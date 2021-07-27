Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Decreased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,558,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $402.24. The stock had a trading volume of 236,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $293.67 and a twelve month high of $405.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

