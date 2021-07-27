Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,199,000.

VOO traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.92. 148,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $293.67 and a twelve month high of $405.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

