Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.4% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $5,439,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.64. The stock had a trading volume of 84,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

