Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after buying an additional 645,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 121,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,106. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

