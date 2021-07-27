VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VACNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

