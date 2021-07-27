Velas Trading 22.7% Higher This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $93.83 million and $2.88 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 120.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

