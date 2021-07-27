Venator Materials (VNTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Venator Materials to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. On average, analysts expect Venator Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

