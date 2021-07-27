Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $339.68 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $339.68 million and $16.14 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.00350577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,469,421,844 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

