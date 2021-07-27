VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells $134,136.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VRSN stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.17. 551,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,162. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

