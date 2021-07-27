Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.60 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $31.60 million and approximately $692,738.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.35 or 0.05833656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01269874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00341437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00124791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.97 or 0.00570974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00338484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.00261255 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,076,947 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

