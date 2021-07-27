Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.23

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

