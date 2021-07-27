Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $168,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,606.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,172. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,716. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

