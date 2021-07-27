VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 181.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

