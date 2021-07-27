Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Vicor worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Analog Century Management LP raised its position in shares of Vicor by 39.2% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,808,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,194,155.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,250 shares of company stock worth $8,162,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

