Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.40

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.40 and last traded at $109.84, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.33.

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,808,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,194,155.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,250 shares of company stock worth $8,162,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in Vicor by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vicor by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

