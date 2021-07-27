Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Victory Capital worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

