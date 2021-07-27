Victrex (LON:VCT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,648 ($34.60). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,626 ($34.31), with a volume of 68,658 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,642.86 ($34.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,538.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Martin Court purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Insiders bought a total of 427 shares of company stock worth $929,248 over the last quarter.

About Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

