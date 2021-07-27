Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Head-To-Head Review

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Vidler Water Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $383.63 million 2.80 $29.15 million $1.10 12.05 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 24.54 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Armada Hoffler Properties and Vidler Water Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 9.04% 5.80% 1.81% Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

Risk & Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

