Vidulum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $174.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vidulum has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $179,131.97 and $174.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002659 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

