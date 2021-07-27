Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.25 million.

VMD stock opened at C$8.43 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of C$8.07 and a one year high of C$15.80. The firm has a market cap of C$333.63 million and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.12.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

