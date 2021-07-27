Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.