VIG One Day Volume Reaches $608.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $608.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

